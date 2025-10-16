Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Government’s Petition on 42% BC Reservation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Telangana government challenging the implementation of 42 per cent Backward Classes (BC) reservation in the state. The court observed that the matter is currently under consideration in the High Court and declined to hear the special leave petition.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the state, argued that the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations, as interpreted in the Indira Sawhney case, could be exceeded in Telangana. He highlighted that the state had conducted a comprehensive caste census through a house-to-house survey, which provided verified figures for implementing the increased quota. Singhvi also stressed that the proposal had received unanimous support from all political parties in the Assembly, but the Governor had yet to give assent even three months after the bill’s passage.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, clarified that since the High Court’s stay on implementing the reservation is still in effect, the apex court cannot intervene at this stage. The ruling allows the High Court to continue its review, while the state government is left to explore next steps, including the possibility of discussing the issue in an upcoming cabinet meeting.

The decision has generated significant speculation regarding how the Telangana government will proceed ahead of local body elections, with uncertainty prevailing over whether the 42% BC reservation will be enforced in the polls or remain on hold until judicial clarity is achieved.