Judicial Controversy: Supreme Court Inquiry Raises Doubts Over DFS Denial of Cash Discovery

New Delhi: The recent fire incident at the official residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma has led to a major controversy. An inquiry report by the Delhi High Court and a video uploaded on the Supreme Court website have raised serious questions about the Delhi Fire Services’ (DFS) claim that no cash was found during the firefighting operation.

The video, shared by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora with Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, has gone viral on social media, showing half-burnt Indian currency notes amidst the debris.

Contradictions in Statements

DFS Chief Atul Garg had earlier stated that firefighters did not find any cash at Justice Varma’s residence on March 14. However, the footage contradicts this claim, showing currency notes amid the burnt materials.

Garg had informed PTI on March 21 that after extinguishing the fire, firefighters promptly informed the police and left the scene without discovering any money. The glaring discrepancy between the DFS chief’s statement and the video evidence has sparked widespread speculation and concern.

Timeline of Events

According to DFS, a fire call was received at 11:35 PM on March 14 from Justice Varma’s Lutyens’ Delhi residence. However, the Delhi High Court’s inquiry report suggests otherwise. Justice Upadhyaya’s report states that the police chief informed him that Justice Varma’s secretary had first contacted the Police Control Room (PCR) about the fire, and DFS was not separately informed.

The report further mentions that once the PCR was contacted, information about the fire was automatically relayed to DFS. This contradiction raises doubts about the communication and response procedures during the incident.

Supreme Court Takes Action

Following these revelations, the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the allegations surrounding the fire incident and the purported cash discovery. Reports indicate that the apex court has proposed Justice Varma’s transfer to the Allahabad High Court. In response, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry against Justice Varma and has directed that he be relieved of judicial responsibilities during the investigation.

The inquiry panel includes:

Justice Sheel Nagu (Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court)

Justice G.S. Sandhawalia (Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court)

Justice Anu Sivaraman (Judge, Karnataka High Court)

Justice Varma’s Response and Allegations of Conspiracy

Justice Yashwant Varma has categorically denied the allegations, stating that neither he nor his family members had any cash stored in the house. He termed the claims of cash discovery as an orchestrated attempt to malign his reputation. In his response to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Upadhyaya, Justice Varma has suggested that the allegations are a deliberate conspiracy against him.

Also Read | JAC Led by MK Stalin Adopts Resolution Opposing Unfair Delimitation Process

Background of Justice Yashwant Varma

Justice Varma was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014, and later took the oath as a permanent judge on February 1, 2016. He was transferred to the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021. He currently heads a division bench dealing with tax-related cases, Goods and Services Tax (GST), company appeals, and other original jurisdiction matters.

Judicial In-House Inquiry Mechanism

The Supreme Court has an established in-house inquiry mechanism for handling allegations against constitutional court judges. This mechanism ensures impartial investigation and accountability in judicial conduct. In this case, the Supreme Court collegium, comprising the CJI and the four senior-most judges, examined Justice Varma’s transfer proposal on March 20.

Letters were sent to concerned high court chief justices and consultee judges, as well as Justice Varma himself. Their responses will be reviewed before a final collegium resolution is passed.

Public and Legal Ramifications

The controversy surrounding Justice Varma has triggered significant public and legal debate. The judiciary’s credibility and transparency are under scrutiny, and the case could set a precedent for handling allegations against sitting judges. As investigations proceed, all eyes are on the Supreme Court’s final verdict and the findings of the in-house committee.