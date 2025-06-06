Supreme Court Issues Notice to KTR in Rs 25,000 Crore Corruption Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to BRS working president and former Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with a petition challenging the Telangana High Court’s decision to quash an FIR registered against him.

Case Pertains to Alleged Rs 25,000 Crore Musi River Cleaning Scam

The case revolves around KTR’s allegations that the ruling Congress government in Telangana was involved in a Rs 25,000 crore scam related to the Musi River cleaning project. KTR had publicly accused the Congress administration of corruption in the execution and allocation of funds under the project.

Congress Leader Atram Suguna Files Petition

In response to KTR’s allegations, Congress leader Atram Sugunamma lodged a formal complaint at Utnoor Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR against the BRS leader. Suguna claimed that KTR’s statements were baseless and defamatory, and sought legal redress.

High Court Had Earlier Quashed FIR Against KTR

Following the registration of the FIR, KTR approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the case, arguing that the charges were politically motivated and lacked merit. The High Court ruled in KTR’s favor and quashed the FIR, a decision that did not sit well with the Congress leader.

Supreme Court Bench Issues Notice on Friday

Challenging the High Court’s verdict, Atram Sugunamma moved the Supreme Court, where a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the matter. After reviewing the petition, the bench issued a formal notice to KTR, seeking his response.

Next Steps in the Legal Battle

With the Supreme Court now involved, KTR will have to submit his reply to the notice issued by the apex court. The case is likely to gain further political significance, especially in the backdrop of heightened tensions between the BRS and Congress in Telangana.