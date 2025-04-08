Supreme Court Likely to Hear Petitions Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on April 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to take up the petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on April 15, after over ten pleas were filed opposing the recently passed legislation. The bill, which was cleared by both Houses of Parliament during the Budget session and received Presidential assent on Saturday, has drawn strong backlash from several opposition parties and Muslim organisations.

Multiple Political Leaders and Bodies Move SC

Leaders from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have filed petitions in the apex court. Among the petitioners are Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Mohammad Jawed, Imran Pratapgarhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and organisations like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

CJI Agrees to Urgent Hearing

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan agreed to consider the matter for urgent hearing. The plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others was mentioned before the bench, which acknowledged the urgency of the issue.

Petitioners Call Amendments Arbitrary and Discriminatory

According to AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas, the petitions argue that the amendments are “arbitrary, discriminatory and based on exclusion”, violating fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution. The petitioners claim that the amendments are aimed at centralising control over Waqf properties, effectively removing the community’s right to manage its own religious and charitable endowments.

Background of the Controversy

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 faced heated debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with opposition leaders accusing the government of attempting to override minority rights. The issue has since escalated into a major political and legal battle, with nationwide implications for the administration of Waqf properties. The Supreme Court’s verdict is expected to be crucial in determining the constitutionality of the new law.