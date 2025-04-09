“Want to Know What’s in Maggi?”: Supreme Court Nudges Centre on Food Labels

In a significant step towards enhancing food safety and consumer awareness, the Supreme Court of India has directed the Central Government to implement amendments to food labelling regulations within three months. The order was passed by a bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking mandatory front-of-package labelling on food products.

Centre Asked to Finalise Amendments to 2020 Regulations

The court instructed the Centre to expedite the decision-making process on amending the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, which are aimed at ensuring that critical nutritional information is clearly displayed on packaged food items. The bench noted that the lack of proper labelling poses risks to public health, especially among children and the younger population.

Justice Pardiwala remarked, “You all have grandchildren? Let the order on the petition come. You will know what Kurkure and Maggi are and how their wrappers should be. The packets have no information.”

The court’s direction follows the Centre’s submission of an affidavit by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), stating that over 14,000 comments had been received on the proposed changes and that the process to amend the rules is already underway.

Bold Nutritional Labels to Help Consumers Make Informed Choices

In June 2024, the FSSAI approved a draft proposal to display total sugar, salt, and saturated fat content in bold letters and prominent font sizes on packaged food items. The move is intended to empower consumers to make healthier choices and understand the nutritional value of what they consume.

According to the government, the proposed amendment also mandates that the per serving percentage (%) contribution to Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDA) be clearly indicated for sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.

“These changes not only support informed consumer choices but also play a vital role in combating the rising incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and improving overall public health,” the statement said.

With the Supreme Court setting a firm deadline, the government is now expected to act swiftly to finalise and implement these critical amendments aimed at strengthening India’s food safety framework.