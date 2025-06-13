Supreme Court Orders Immediate Release of Senior Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered the immediate release of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, offering significant relief to the 70-year-old media veteran who was recently arrested under controversial circumstances.

Top Court Questions Arrest of 70-Year-Old Journalist

During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the arrest of a senior citizen and respected journalist, questioning the necessity and legality of such an action.

“How can you arrest a 70-year-old man like this?” the bench asked, while directing that Kommineni Srinivasa Rao be released without delay.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Background of the Case Still Unclear

While the exact reasons for the arrest have not been publicly disclosed in detail, the case had sparked widespread concern among journalistic and civil liberties groups, many of whom called the arrest an attack on freedom of speech and press.

Also Read: Father-Daughter Train Accident in Hyderabad Leaves City in Shock

Support from Media and Civil Society

Several prominent journalists and media houses across the country had condemned the arrest, urging authorities to uphold democratic values and press freedom. Protests and social media campaigns were also launched, demanding Rao’s release.

Legal Experts Praise SC’s Swift Intervention

Legal experts hailed the Supreme Court’s intervention, noting that it reinforces the protection of fundamental rights, particularly when it comes to arbitrary arrests and detentions of journalists and senior citizens.