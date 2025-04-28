Supreme Court Orders Release of Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered the release of popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia‘s passport, offering him a major relief in the ongoing legal issues.

Background of the Case

Allahbadia, who is known for his podcast and comedy show “India’s Got Latent,” made controversial and offensive remarks about parents, leading to multiple FIRs and legal complaints filed against him across the country. Following these allegations, the Supreme Court passed an interim order on February 18, conditionally staying his arrest. One of the conditions stipulated in this order was the surrender of his passport to Mumbai’s Thane Nodal Cyber Police, preventing him from leaving the country without prior approval from the court.

Allahbadia’s Appeal for Passport Release

Allahbadia filed an application requesting the return of his passport, stating that he needed to travel abroad for work. He argued that the police investigation against him had been completed, which provided the basis for his request.

In response, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh allowed Allahbadia’s appeal, directing the Nodal Cyber Police to release his passport so that he could travel abroad for work. However, the court made it clear that Allahbadia must remain available for questioning should his presence be required for further investigation.

Conditions and Future Proceedings

While granting Allahbadia’s request, the bench also clarified that he must remain present before the investigation officer if needed. The court also indicated that it would consider Allahbadia’s prayer to consolidate the various FIRs against him during the next hearing.

Allahbadia’s lawyer, Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, had argued that the police probe was over in Maharashtra and that Allahbadia had cooperated fully by appearing when summoned by the Maharashtra and Assam police. The Supreme Court was informed that Assam Police is expected to conclude their probe by the end of April.

Previous Court Orders and Restrictions

In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had allowed Allahbadia to resume airing his podcast under the condition that he would adhere to “standards of decency and morality.” The court had relaxed the ban on him or his associates airing any shows on platforms like YouTube, provided the content adhered to these standards and did not interfere with ongoing legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow Allahbadia’s passport release and his resumed podcast activities marks a significant step in resolving the legal issues surrounding the controversial remarks made on “India’s Got Latent.” The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on April 28.