Supreme Court Orders Uttarakhand Government to Pay Rs 1 Crore Compensation to Slain Doctor’s Family

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Uttarakhand government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of a doctor who was shot dead while on duty in 2016.

The ruling comes after years of litigation, with the state government failing to honor its earlier commitment to provide financial assistance.

SC Criticizes Uttarakhand Government for Non-Payment

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar expressed its displeasure over the state government’s failure to fulfill the promise made by the then Chief Minister to compensate the doctor’s family with Rs 50 lakh. The court observed that despite the Chief Secretary approving the compensation proposal, only Rs 1 lakh was actually paid.

The bench remarked, “We are prima facie of the view that even after the approval of the proposal to pay Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased, it has not been honored, and the family has been litigating for more than nine years. Considering the gravity of the incident and the interest accrued over the period, we quantify the total amount as Rs 1 crore.”

Background of the Case

The deceased doctor, a pediatrician, was serving at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jaspur when he was fatally shot while performing his duty. The tragic incident led to widespread outcry, prompting the then government to announce financial aid for the bereaved family. However, despite the promise, the amount was never fully disbursed.

The Uttarakhand government had initially paid only Rs 1 lakh, citing administrative rules that allegedly restricted higher compensation payments. The Supreme Court dismissed this argument, stating that the government must honor its sanction.

Family’s Struggle for Justice

Over the years, the family of the deceased doctor has received other benefits, including leave encashment, General Provident Fund (GPF), gratuity, family pension, and Group Insurance Scheme (GIS). Additionally, the doctor’s son was appointed on compassionate grounds as a Junior Assistant in the Health Department. However, these benefits did not substitute the promised ex-gratia amount.

In September 2018, the Uttarakhand High Court had ruled in favor of the doctor’s family, ordering the state to pay Rs 1.90 crore as compensation. The government, however, challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court, arguing that the computation of the compensation was unjustified.

Final Supreme Court Verdict and Compliance Deadline

The Supreme Court, taking into account the prolonged legal battle and financial distress of the family, ruled in favor of the petitioners and directed the state to pay the remaining Rs 89 lakh within six weeks.

The court stated, “We quantify the total amount at Rs 1 crore. Out of this, Rs 11 lakh has already been paid. The remaining Rs 89 lakh must be disbursed within six weeks, and compliance must be reported to the Registry through an affidavit before the next hearing on April 22.”

The verdict is expected to set a precedent for similar cases, reinforcing the accountability of state governments in honoring financial commitments made to public servants and their families.

Implications of the Verdict

This landmark judgment not only provides justice to the victim’s family but also highlights the importance of timely government support for families of public servants who lose their lives while serving the nation. The ruling serves as a reminder to all state governments that promises made in the wake of tragedies must be honored in full.

The upcoming hearing on April 22 will review the Uttarakhand government’s compliance with the order. Failure to adhere to the Supreme Court’s directive could invite further legal consequences for the state administration.