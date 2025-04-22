Supreme Court Recommends Transfer of Two Telangana High Court Judges to Promote Judicial Inclusivity

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of two Telangana High Court judges, Justice P Sree Sudha and Justice K Surender, as part of a broader move to enhance judicial inclusivity and strengthen the administration of justice across High Courts in India.

Details of the Transfers

Justice P Sree Sudha is recommended for transfer to the Karnataka High Court .

is recommended for transfer to the . Justice K Surender is recommended to be moved to the Madras High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, made this recommendation during meetings held on April 15 and April 19. The collegium emphasized that these transfers aim to infuse inclusivity and diversity in the judiciary while ensuring improved administration of justice.

Background of the Judges

Justice P Sree Sudha was elevated to the Telangana High Court from the District Court in 2021 .

was elevated to the Telangana High Court from the District Court in . Justice K Surender, formerly a practicing advocate, was appointed as a High Court judge in 2022.

Wider Judicial Transfers Across High Courts

Alongside the Telangana judges, the collegium also recommended the transfer of five other High Court judges:

From Andhra Pradesh High Court : Justice Kumbhajadala Manmadha Rao is recommended to be transferred to the Karnataka High Court .

: From Karnataka High Court : Justice Hemant Chandangoudar – to Madras High Court Justice Krishnan Natarajan – to Kerala High Court Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda – to Gujarat High Court Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad – to Odisha High Court

:

The transfer decisions come amid ongoing efforts by the judiciary to balance regional representation, ensure fair case distribution, and maintain impartiality in the justice system.

Collegium’s Objective

The collegium reiterated that these recommendations are intended to support a more diverse and inclusive judiciary, improve judicial efficiency, and facilitate a more equitable administration of justice across various High Courts in the country.