Supreme Court to Hear West Bengal School Jobs Cancellation Case: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to hear on Monday, February 10, a series of petitions, including the West Bengal government’s appeal against the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel 25,753 teaching and non-teaching appointments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

Supreme Court Hearing Details

According to the latest updates on the Supreme Court’s official website, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will preside over the matter at 2 PM.

The hearing follows the top court’s earlier directives to complete pleadings, offering a final opportunity for private respondents—those who initially filed writ petitions before the Calcutta High Court—to submit their counter-affidavits.

To streamline the case proceedings, the Supreme Court has appointed four nodal counsels responsible for compiling and circulating common pleadings among all involved parties.

Background of the Case

The controversy dates back to 2016 when the WBSSC was accused of conducting a recruitment process that allegedly facilitated irregular appointments of candidates from expired panels.

The case took a significant turn in April 2024 when the Calcutta High Court nullified these appointments and directed candidates to return their entire salaries with an annualized interest rate of 12% within four weeks.

Additionally, the High Court ordered the WBSSC to initiate a fresh recruitment process, ensuring that appointments adhere to transparency and legal mandates.

A division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi also instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its probe into the case to uncover any fraudulent recruitment activities.

Supreme Court’s Earlier Intervention

On May 7, 2024, a bench led by then-CJI D.Y. Chandrachud had temporarily stayed the operation of the Calcutta High Court’s order that revoked the school job appointments. However, while the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to proceed with its investigation into the alleged scam, it explicitly restricted the agency from taking coercive action against candidates or officials involved in the recruitment process.

The Role of Super-Numeric Posts in the Alleged Scam

One of the key elements of the controversy revolves around the creation of “super-numeric posts,” which are believed to have been used to facilitate the recruitment of ineligible candidates. The High Court took note of the state Cabinet’s decision to create these additional posts and allowed the CBI to question those responsible for their implementation.

These posts have been a focal point of legal scrutiny, as they allegedly provided a loophole for bypassing standard hiring procedures, raising serious concerns about corruption and favoritism in the recruitment process.

Previous Supreme Court Ruling on Primary Teacher Recruitment

This is not the first time the apex court has intervened in matters concerning school job recruitments in West Bengal. In July 2023, the Supreme Court set aside an interim direction by the Calcutta High Court that terminated the service of 32,000 primary teachers.

At the time, the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of due process and instructed state authorities to complete the recruitment process for newly created vacancies within three months.

Implications of the Supreme Court’s Upcoming Decision

As the Supreme Court reconvenes on February 10, the ruling could have far-reaching consequences for thousands of affected candidates, educational institutions, and West Bengal’s political landscape.

The case’s outcome will determine whether previously appointed candidates can retain their positions or if a fresh recruitment drive will be mandated to fill the disputed vacancies.