Suresh Mukund Becomes the First Indian Choreographer to Work with 50 Cent

Mumbai: Adding another feather to his cap, Suresh Mukund has become the first Indian choreographer to work with legendary rapper 50 Cent. During 50 Cent’s spectacular “Final Lap Tour” in Las Vegas, Suresh Mukund and his team showcased their talent in front of international audiences.

Electrifying Performances at Planet Hollywood

Mukund and his team delivered six electrifying performances at Planet Hollywood during the tour. Reflecting on this momentous opportunity, Suresh Mukund shared, “Being part of 50 Cent’s New Year’s Tour in Las Vegas was a dream come true. After witnessing our performance, he invited us to join him at his concert in Mumbai, where he expressed his admiration and hinted at a future project together. In 2024, that promise was fulfilled, and it was an incredible honor to create choreography for 50 Cent’s highly anticipated tour.”

A Surreal Experience Working with 50 Cent

Mukund also spoke about working closely with 50 Cent, saying, “Witnessing 50 Cent’s artistry firsthand and being able to contribute to his music was surreal. Hearing him rap live during rehearsals is a moment I will cherish forever.”

Performing with Tyga and DaBaby

The tour also saw Suresh Mukund performing alongside legendary artists such as Tyga and DaBaby. “Receiving a personal shout-out from Flo Rida was an incredible moment of pride for me and my team. This experience has inspired me to dream bigger, aim higher, and continue breaking barriers as both a choreographer and an artist,” Mukund added.

Reflecting on His Journey in the United States

Reflecting on his tour journey, Suresh Mukund was quoted saying, “The United States has always been good to me. So many of my biggest dreams have come true in America – from representing my country in 2012 to bringing home medals, becoming a world champion, earning Emmy nominations, performing on global stages, taking dance workshops, and now, choreographing and performing with international stars like 50 Cent. My journey has come full circle, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities that have unfolded in the US. I’m excited for what lies ahead and look forward to achieving even more success in this ever-evolving chapter of my career.”