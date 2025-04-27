Suriya to Team Up with Telugu Director Venky Atluri for Next Tamil Film
Actor Suriya officially announced on Saturday that he will be collaborating with Telugu film director Venky Atluri for his next Tamil project.
Venky Atluri’s Recent Success
Venky Atluri recently delivered the blockbuster hit Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan. The financial crime drama received widespread critical acclaim and achieved major box office success.
Announcement at ‘Retro’ Pre-Release Event
During the pre-release event of his upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad, Suriya shared the big news. The new film will be produced by the renowned production house Sithara Entertainment.
Suriya said:
“I have to announce this today. The whole journey started with Allu Aravind garu. We are associating with Sithara Entertainment Vamsi garu and my dear brother Venky here. This will be my next.
As you all have been asking, after a long time, with a beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film with dear Venky.
I’ll be shooting a lot, I’ll be spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad. From May onwards, we start our next project. We need all your love and blessings and I am sure this will be a beautiful journey.”
Suriya’s Busy Schedule
At present, Suriya has an exciting lineup of films:
- Retro directed by Karthik Subbaraj, releasing on May 1
- Vaadivaasal with director Vetrimaran
- #Suriya45, directed by RJ Balaji
Details About ‘Retro’
Retro will star Pooja Hegde alongside Suriya. The cast also includes Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram, as well as Tamil actor Karunakaran.
The film boasts a strong technical team:
- Music: Santhosh Narayanan
- Cinematography: Shreyaas Krishna
- Editing: Shafique Mohamed Ali
- Art Direction: Jacki and Mayapandi
- Stunts: Kecha Khamphakdee
Suriya’s Preparation for ‘Retro’
For Retro, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand, indicating the action-packed nature of the film.