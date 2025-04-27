Suriya to Team Up with Telugu Director Venky Atluri for Next Tamil Film

Chennai: Actor Suriya officially announced on Saturday that he will be collaborating with Telugu film director Venky Atluri for his next Tamil project.

Venky Atluri’s Recent Success

Venky Atluri recently delivered the blockbuster hit Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan. The financial crime drama received widespread critical acclaim and achieved major box office success.

Announcement at ‘Retro’ Pre-Release Event

During the pre-release event of his upcoming film Retro in Hyderabad, Suriya shared the big news. The new film will be produced by the renowned production house Sithara Entertainment.

Suriya said:

“I have to announce this today. The whole journey started with Allu Aravind garu. We are associating with Sithara Entertainment Vamsi garu and my dear brother Venky here. This will be my next. As you all have been asking, after a long time, with a beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film with dear Venky. I’ll be shooting a lot, I’ll be spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad. From May onwards, we start our next project. We need all your love and blessings and I am sure this will be a beautiful journey.”

Suriya’s Busy Schedule

At present, Suriya has an exciting lineup of films:

Retro directed by Karthik Subbaraj, releasing on May 1

Vaadivaasal with director Vetrimaran

#Suriya45, directed by RJ Balaji

Details About ‘Retro’

Retro will star Pooja Hegde alongside Suriya. The cast also includes Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram, as well as Tamil actor Karunakaran.

The film boasts a strong technical team:

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Santhosh Narayanan Cinematography: Shreyaas Krishna

Shreyaas Krishna Editing: Shafique Mohamed Ali

Shafique Mohamed Ali Art Direction: Jacki and Mayapandi

Jacki and Mayapandi Stunts: Kecha Khamphakdee

Suriya’s Preparation for ‘Retro’

For Retro, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand, indicating the action-packed nature of the film.