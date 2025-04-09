Yet Another Survey Planned as Hyderabad Awaits Real Flood Solutions

Despite multiple surveys conducted in the past by reputed institutions like Kirloskar, Wayne’s Solutions, JNTU, and Osmania University, flood mitigation measures in Hyderabad remain partially implemented. While officials claim some relief due to steps like rainwater harvesting structures, citizens argue that the real impact on ground remains minimal.

To address persistent urban flooding, officials are now planning an “Integrated Storm Water Management” survey that will offer permanent solutions based on detailed ground data.

Focus Areas of the Survey

The upcoming survey will evaluate the following critical aspects:

185 ponds and several major nullahs across the city and its outskirts

across the city and its outskirts Flow pattern of rainwater—from origin to discharge points

Discharge capacity of existing canals

Identification of flood-prone zones

Field-level mapping using satellite imagery

Authorities stated that proposals for this survey have already been sent to the government, and implementation will begin upon receiving approval.

What Has Been Done and What’s Next?

The survey will also assess the efficacy of previously implemented flood control measures, determining:

How much improvement has been achieved

What gaps still remain

What new steps need to be introduced

The goal is to create a blueprint for lasting solutions to Hyderabad’s waterlogging woes.

GHMC Joins Forces with Hydra and Traffic Departments

To tackle waterlogging issues during ongoing rains and the upcoming monsoon, GHMC will collaborate closely with Hydra (stormwater wing) and Traffic Police departments.

Key measures include:

Identification of 141 waterlogged zones across city roads

across city roads Formation of three-member rapid response teams at each location

at each location Joint operations to ensure immediate drainage and traffic management during heavy rainfall

“These teams will ensure swift coordination between GHMC, Hydra, and traffic personnel,” an official noted, highlighting that the plan stems from a recent strategic meeting held between department commissioners.

Monsoon Preparedness in Motion

The GHMC is also preparing a detailed monsoon action plan, outlining preemptive and responsive strategies to reduce the impact of rains on urban infrastructure and commuter safety.

This integrated, multi-departmental effort is expected to be a game-changer in Hyderabad’s battle against urban flooding, bringing long-awaited relief to residents.