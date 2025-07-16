Surya Enterprises Godown in Hyderabad Catches Fire, Police Suspect Electrical Fault

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at the godown of a potato chips manufacturing unit at Papireddy Nagar in Jagadgirigutta, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. While no casualties were reported, the property damage was significant, and the incident caused widespread panic among local residents due to thick smoke in the area.

Fire Erupts in Surya Enterprises Godown

The fire reportedly broke out in the godown of Surya Enterprises, a company involved in potato chips production. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police suspect a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Combustible Materials Fuel Rapid Spread of Fire

The godown contained plastic, fibre, and other highly combustible materials, which contributed to the intensity of the fire and the formation of thick black smoke. The smoke engulfed the surrounding area, creating panic among residents of Papireddy Nagar and neighboring localities.

Quick Response by Firefighters and Police

Upon receiving information, teams from the Jagadgirigutta Police Station and the fire department rushed to the scene. Two fire engines were deployed to battle the flames, and firefighters worked diligently to fully extinguish the fire.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred during the incident, but extensive damage to stored goods and infrastructure is being assessed.

Police Launch Investigation into Fire Incident

The Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess any lapses in safety protocols at the facility.