Surya Grahan 2025: Date and Visibility – Will the Second Solar Eclipse Be Seen in India?

The second solar eclipse of 2025 is scheduled for September 21, 2025. This will be a Partial Solar Eclipse, visible in specific regions of the Southern Hemisphere. While the first solar eclipse of the year occurred on March 29, 2025, it was not visible in India—nor was the earlier lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.

Where Will the Partial Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

The September 21 eclipse will be visible in remote parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including New Zealand, the southern Pacific Ocean, and parts of Antarctica. Despite being a partial eclipse, it is expected to be significantly deep and thus of high interest to astronomers.

Key Timings (in UTC):

Eclipse Begins: 17:29 UTC

17:29 UTC Maximum Eclipse: 19:41 UTC

19:41 UTC Eclipse Ends: 21:53 UTC

Approximately 16.6 million people will be in the eclipse path, with around 409,000 of them able to witness a deep partial eclipse (up to 70% obscuration), mainly across the southern parts of New Zealand’s South Island.

Will the September Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

No, the September 21, 2025 solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Similar to the previous solar and lunar eclipses of 2025, this one too will only be seen in select southern parts of the globe. Indian skywatchers will have to wait for future eclipses for a direct view.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, but does not completely cover the Sun as seen from Earth. Instead, the Moon partially blocks sunlight, creating a shadow that affects certain areas. This results in the Sun appearing partially covered, often forming a crescent shape in the sky.

Astronomical Significance and Cultural Beliefs

According to the Hindu calendar, a solar eclipse only occurs on Amavasya (new moon day) when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align. Though this eclipse is not visible in India, it holds scientific significance for astronomers and mythological and spiritual relevance in various cultures.

How Many Solar Eclipses in 2025?

There will be two solar eclipses in 2025: