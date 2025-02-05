Surya Nagar Park Wins Gold Garden Award for the Third Consecutive Year at 8th Garden Festival

Hyderabad: Surya Nagar Park in Shaikpet has made history by winning the prestigious Gold Garden Award for the third consecutive year at the 8th Garden Festival 2025. This remarkable achievement cements the park’s status as a top contender in environmental sustainability and community engagement.

The award was presented during a grand ceremony at Public Gardens, Hyderabad, with Asif Sohail, the park’s key custodian, receiving the honor from S. Yasmin Basha, IAS, Director of Horticulture, Telangana.

A Landmark of Greenery, Sustainability, and Community Spirit

Surya Nagar Park has transformed into more than just a recreational space—it has become a symbol of environmental responsibility and a sanctuary for the community. The park boasts beautifully landscaped gardens, an open-air gym, and well-maintained walking tracks, attracting hundreds of visitors daily. Families, fitness enthusiasts, and senior citizens frequent the park to enjoy its peaceful atmosphere and fresh air.

Additionally, the park is home to several rare medicinal plants that contribute to the area’s cleaner, healthier environment, further solidifying its role as a vital green lung for Shaikpet.

Asif Sohail’s Dedication Behind the Park’s Success

The success of Surya Nagar Park is largely attributed to the relentless efforts of Asif Sohail, who has been instrumental in its transformation. His passion for gardening and in-depth knowledge of plant care have been vital in maintaining the park’s aesthetic and ecological integrity.

Despite his demanding schedule, Sohail remains actively involved in the park’s upkeep, ensuring every plant is cared for with utmost attention. He also credited his dedicated team—Fazal Siddiqui, Muneer, Zubair, and the park’s gardener—for their invaluable contributions.

Surya Nagar Park: A Hub for Community Engagement and Social Awareness

Beyond its greenery, Surya Nagar Park has emerged as a central point for social awareness initiatives. Various educational programs on crucial issues such as drug abuse, dowry awareness, and crime prevention are regularly held in collaboration with the Sakina Foundation.

The park also hosts celebrations for national events such as Republic Day and Independence Day, where women, children, and senior citizens come together, fostering a sense of unity and belonging within the community.

A Model of Sustainability and Civic Responsibility

Winning the Gold Garden Award for three consecutive years highlights the collective efforts of the Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association and the local community. Asif Sohail dedicated the award to the residents of Surya Nagar and expressed his gratitude to the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Horticulture Department, and other civic authorities for their unwavering support.

Surya Nagar Park stands as a shining example of how dedication, teamwork, and civic responsibility can transform a simple green space into a thriving environmental and social landmark.

