Suryakumar Yadav in London for Right Hernia Treatment: Report

New Delhi: India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is currently in London for treatment of a right-side sports hernia, according to reports. The 34-year-old batting star is expected to be out of action for a few weeks as he focuses on his long-term fitness.

Treatment Scheduled, Recovery Expected by August

As per News24, Suryakumar’s medical treatment will begin next week. The recovery timeline suggests he could be back on the field by August. While the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement, the procedure may require up to two months of rehabilitation.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall to Continue for Next 5 Days

Timing Favors Return Before T20 Commitments

The break in India’s limited-overs schedule works in Yadav’s favor. India’s next T20I assignment is a white-ball tour to Bangladesh in August. This will be followed by series against South Africa, the West Indies, and an away tour to Australia — all key fixtures in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

IPL 2025: Suryakumar’s Stellar Performance

Suryakumar was in sensational form during IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches. He maintained an average of 65.18 and an impressive strike rate of 167.9. Notably, he scored 25+ runs in every innings, creating a T20 record for the most consecutive 25+ scores.

Post-IPL Stint in Mumbai T20 League

Following the IPL, Yadav played for Triumph Knights MNE in the Mumbai T20 League. He scored 122 runs in five innings, though the team managed only one win and failed to reach the playoffs.

Looking Ahead: Key Player for India’s T20 Future

Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to undergo treatment now is viewed as a calculated move to ensure peak fitness for India’s busy white-ball calendar. His form and experience remain crucial as India eyes T20 success in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Let me know if you’d like meta description, slug, or SEO keywords as well.