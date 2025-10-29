Suryakumar Yadav joins Rohit Sharma in elite 150 sixes club in T20Is

Canberra: India’s T20I captain and batting maestro Suryakumar Yadav added another feather to his glittering career by smashing his 150th six in T20 internationals during the first T20I against Australia here at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

With the milestone blow, he became only the second Indian, after Rohit Sharma, to achieve the feat.

The landmark was reached when Suryakumar hit his second six of the innings, placing him among just five batters worldwide with 150 or more T20I sixes.

Rohit leads the chart with 205 sixes, followed by UAE’s Muhammad Waseem (183), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (173), England’s Jos Buttler (172), and now Suryakumar with 150*. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli (124) also features in the 100-plus sixes club.

Yadav reached 150 T20I sixes in just 86 innings, making him the second-fastest batter ever to do so. Only the UAE’s Muhammad Waseem did it quicker, reaching the milestone in 66 innings, while New Zealand’s Martin Guptill took 101 innings to get the same mark.

Currently playing his 91st T20I, Suryakumar has scored over 2,650 runs at a remarkable strike rate exceeding 165 and an average above 37. His total includes 21 fifties and four centuries, with a highest score of 117.

Remarkably, he is the only player to have scored T20I hundreds in four different countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India — highlighting his adaptability and versatility across conditions.

At the time of reaching the milestone, the Indian captain was batting smoothly on 39* alongside Shubman Gill (37*), guiding India to 97/1 in 9.4 overs after the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma by Nathan Ellis before rain delayed the match.

After the initial rain delay, the match was reduced to 18 overs per side with the powerplay reduced to 5.2 overs.

The match was eventually called off due to persistent rain.