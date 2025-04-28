IPL 2025: Suryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Century Leads RR to Thrilling Eight-Wicket Win Over GT

Jaipur: In a historic IPL encounter, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made an unforgettable mark by scoring the fastest hundred for any Indian and the youngest-ever century in the history of the Indian Premier League. His sensational knock of 101 off just 38 balls propelled Rajasthan Royals to a dominant eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Suryavanshi’s blistering century included a stunning 11 sixes and seven fours. At the tender age of 14 years and 32 days, he became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history, breaking the previous record held by former Maharashtra batter Vijay Hari Zol, who was 18 when he achieved the feat.

Rajasthan Royals Chase Down 210 with Ease

Chasing a target of 210 set by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals reached the target comfortably, posting 212/2 in just 15.5 overs. Suryavanshi’s heroics were complemented by an unbeaten knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who contributed 70 not out of 40 balls, further consolidating the chase.

Suryavanshi, who had earlier smashed three sixes and as many boundaries off Afghanistan bowler Karim Janat, was eventually dismissed for 101 in the 12th over. His explosive performance helped Rajasthan Royals secure the highest-ever opening stand in the franchise’s IPL history, adding 166 runs with Jaiswal.

Gujarat Titans’ Fightback Led by Gill and Buttler

Earlier, Gujarat Titans put up a formidable total of 209/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to captain Shubman Gill’s fiery 84 runs. Jos Buttler supported him with an undefeated 50, helping Titans post a challenging score. Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals, claiming 2/35.

Brief Scores:

209/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 39, Shubman Gill 84, Jos Buttler 50 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2/35) Rajasthan Royals: 212/2 in 15.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 70 not out, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 101, Riyan Parag 32 not out; Rashid Khan 1/24)

With this scintillating win, Rajasthan Royals further strengthened their position in the IPL 2025, and Suryavanshi’s performance will be remembered as one of the most electrifying moments in the tournament’s history.