Suspects Flee with Ganja After Ramming Police Officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem District

Bhadradri Kothagudem: In a shocking incident in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, two suspects, who were illegally transporting ganja on a motorcycle, rammed into a police officer before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at the Bridge Center Checkpost as part of a police crackdown on illegal ganja transportation.

Police Officer Injured During the Attempted Seizure

The suspects, while attempting to evade arrest, collided with a police officer who was trying to stop their motorcycle. The officer sustained minor injuries in the attack, and authorities have confirmed that he is receiving treatment. Despite the officer’s efforts, the suspects managed to flee, leaving the scene without being apprehended.

SP Rohith Raj Leads Operation Against Ganja Smuggling

The incident took place while Bhadradri Kothagudem district’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohith Raj, had set up a major security arrangement at the checkpost to combat the growing illegal ganja trade in the region. The checkpost, situated at a crucial point, is part of a series of proactive measures to curb the illegal transportation of ganja through the district, a key route for smugglers.

Investigation Underway to Capture Suspects

Following the daring escape of the suspects, police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible. The authorities are using CCTV footage from nearby areas, and additional patrols have been dispatched to locate the suspects.

Impact of Ganja Smuggling in Telangana

Illegal ganja transportation and smuggling have become significant issues in various parts of Telangana. The police department has been actively working to combat this illegal trade, often facing dangerous situations like this one. The state’s law enforcement agencies are working to strengthen their operations to prevent such incidents and protect officers while addressing the growing menace of drug smuggling.