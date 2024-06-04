Suspended JD(S) leader & MP Prajwal Revanna loses Hassan seat

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was on Tuesday defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes.



Shreyas M Patel of Congress was the winner in the constituency.



Prajwal secured 6,30,339 votes, while Patel got 6,72,988.



Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate. As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party.



He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.