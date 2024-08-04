Sustainable surface winds likely in Telangana in next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Sustainable surface winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at a few places in Telangana during the next 3 days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.