Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee for Migration of Hindus from Murshidabad

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of causing the migration of Hindu families from Murshidabad, a district in West Bengal. Adhikari, while speaking to ANI, targeted the TMC-led West Bengal government, stating that Mamata Banerjee is “anti-Hindu” and blamed her for the exodus of Hindus from the region.

Adhikari’s Criticism of Mamata Banerjee’s Policies

Adhikari strongly criticized the West Bengal government’s involvement in the Jagannath Temple construction in Digha. He claimed that Mamata Banerjee is “a fake Hindu” and accused her of misleading the Hindu community. The BJP leader said, “Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu. Do not mislead Hindu people. The Hindus make Hindu temples. Mamata Banerjee is anti-Hindu. Because of her, the Hindu people of Murshidabad are migrating from here.”

Call for NIA Probe into Murshidabad Violence

Earlier, on April 20, Adhikari demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence in Murshidabad. He alleged that Hindus in the state are under threat, holding the West Bengal police responsible for the violent incidents. Adhikari called the violence a “brutal killing” and emphasized the need for the NIA to investigate the case. “We are constantly working to keep our culture and religion alive. Hindus are under threat in West Bengal… We want NIA. The state police is fully responsible for this kind of brutal killing,” Adhikari stated.

Also Read: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Amid Escalating Clashes

Criticism of Akhilesh Yadav’s Remarks

In addition to his criticism of Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari also slammed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for blaming the BJP for the violence. Adhikari described Yadav’s comments as “politically inspired” and dismissed them as baseless.

BJP’s Stance on West Bengal’s Religious Issues

Suvendu Adhikari’s remarks come amid growing tensions in West Bengal regarding religious and political issues. The BJP continues to challenge the ruling TMC government on various fronts, with a particular focus on the Hindu community’s concerns in the state.

As the political landscape in West Bengal continues to evolve, the BJP and TMC appear to be at loggerheads over the state’s handling of religious issues, with Adhikari accusing Mamata Banerjee of neglecting the interests of Hindus.