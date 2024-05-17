Delhi

Swati Maliwal’s ‘after-assault’ video surfaces, being told to move out

Four days after the assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM’s residence, the chilling details of the incident have started to surface, with the lodging of the FIR and subsequently the surfacing of alleged video of the incident.

New Delhi: Four days after the assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) RS MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM’s residence, the chilling details of the incident have started to surface, with the lodging of the First Information Report (FIR) and subsequently the surfacing of alleged video of the incident.

The video, now viral on social media, captures the voices of shouting and screaming, though not so-clear, at the crime scene and comes as incriminating evidence of the episode which is making the AAP leadership uncomfortable.

In the video, a person is heard directing a woman (read Swati Maliwal) to move out of the premises.

“I have made a call to police on 112. I will do it, I won’t succumb to your pressure,” she is heard saying in the video.

“I won’t nudge from here, I will teach you a lesson,” she is heard saying when ‘forced’ by men (read Bibhav Kumar and his associates) to leave the premises.

In less than a minute video, Swati Maliwal is also seen in one frame, sitting on chair surrounded by men in official attire.

Notably, the chain of events as evident in the video corresponds with the charges leveled by Swati Maliwal in her FIR.

Maliwal, while narrating her harassment and torture inside CM’s residence, mentioned in her FIR that Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar pounced on her and hit her in the face, stomach and pelvis.

Also, the video establishes the pain and anguish of Swati Maliwal, as mentioned by her in the FIR.

The video doesn’t have any footage of the assault incident and is said to be of the moments after Maliwal’s thrashing.

The authenticity of the video can’t be ascertained for now but it has set the social media buzzing and eliciting many reactions from netizens.

