Sweden’s Worst Mass Shooting Leaves 11 Dead, Gunman Among the Deceased

Orebro, Sweden: In a devastating incident that has shaken Sweden to its core, a mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro on Tuesday afternoon left at least 11 people dead, including the gunman. The attack, which occurred at the Campus Risbergska school, has left the nation reeling, as gun violence of this magnitude is rare in Sweden, particularly in educational settings.

Details of the Attack

The shooting took place at Campus Risbergska, which offers various educational programs for adults, including Swedish language classes for immigrants, vocational training, and courses for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The school, located about 200 kilometers west of Stockholm, was particularly crowded after many students had returned for national exams earlier in the day.

The gunman, whose motive remains unclear, opened fire on the campus, leaving at least 11 people dead and five others seriously wounded. The victims, who were all over the age of 18, suffered gunshot wounds, with three women and two men undergoing emergency surgery. Authorities confirmed that two of the injured were in intensive care, though their conditions were reported as stable. One additional woman was treated for minor injuries and is stable.

Investigation and Response

Swedish police arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting, discovering the gunman’s body at the school. While the exact cause of the gunman’s death remains unclear, authorities have ruled out any immediate threat from additional shooters. Police are currently working to identify the victims, while a full investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

In the aftermath, Swedish officials have vowed to gather evidence and investigate the incident further, examining witness statements, video footage, and any connections the gunman may have had to the school.

National Mourning and Tributes

The horrific event has prompted an outpouring of grief and solidarity across Sweden. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Royal Palace and government buildings, honoring the lives lost. The king, along with Queen Silvia, visited Orebro to attend a memorial service and visit the school district.

Prime Minister Kristersson expressed his shock, calling the shooting “the worst mass shooting in Swedish history” and urged the public not to speculate on the motives behind the attack. “Today, we have witnessed brutal, deadly violence against completely innocent people,” he said. “Many questions remain unanswered, but the time will come when we know what happened and what motives may have been behind it.”

Breaking: Heavy firing was heard in the school in Orebro, Sweden! At least 5 people were shot, reports of firing are still coming in at the scene.



#Sweden pic.twitter.com/5hj88VBGAK — World News (@World_Breaking_) February 4, 2025

Authorities Investigate Gunman’s Background

At present, police have not confirmed whether the gunman was a student at the school, nor have they provided further details regarding his background. A raid was conducted at his home after the shooting, though it remains unclear if any additional information or evidence was uncovered.

There have been no signs of a connection to terrorism, but authorities are continuing to explore all possibilities. The police have cautioned the public against spreading misinformation or incorrect narratives on social media.

Impact on Swedish Society

Sweden, a country where mass shootings are extremely rare, is left grappling with the enormity of this tragedy. Gun violence, though less frequent than in many other countries, has been a growing concern in recent years, with incidents of violence in schools and public spaces. However, this attack marks the deadliest shooting in Sweden’s history, leaving citizens and officials alike to reassess safety measures and the country’s approach to gun control.

As authorities work to piece together the events of that fateful day, the nation remains in mourning, reflecting on the lives lost and the unthinkable violence that occurred in a place meant for learning and growth.