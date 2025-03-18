Syria and Lebanon Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Strengthen Border Coordination

Damascus: Syria and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire along their shared border, aiming to enhance military coordination and prevent further escalation of hostilities, Syria’s defense authorities announced on Monday.

Ceasefire Follows Rising Tensions Between Syria and Hezbollah

The ceasefire agreement comes after rising tensions between Syria and Hezbollah, following Damascus’s accusations that Hezbollah was responsible for the kidnapping and execution of three Syrian soldiers near the border—an allegation denied by Hezbollah.

Syria has also blamed Hezbollah for a targeted attack on journalists and shelling a water station in western Homs, further straining relations.

Syria Launches Security Operation Near Border

Before the ceasefire announcement, Syria’s defense authorities had launched a military operation to clear border villages west of Qusayr in Homs province, targeting Hezbollah positions accused of smuggling and illicit trade.

“Our priority is retaking the Syrian village of Housh al-Sayyid Ali, which has become a Hezbollah stronghold,” a military statement quoted by state-run SANA news agency said.

The Syrian military stated that its forces would strike Hezbollah gatherings and movements in the region as part of the operation to reclaim control over border areas.

Casualties Reported Amid Clashes on Lebanon-Syria Border

According to Lebanese health authorities, clashes over the past two days have resulted in:

7 deaths , including a 15-year-old boy

, including a 52 injuries

Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center has urged hospitals near the affected areas to admit wounded civilians immediately.

What This Means for Syria-Hezbollah Relations

The latest Syrian military push signals a growing confrontation with Hezbollah, which has maintained a long-standing presence in strategic border regions.

With a ceasefire in place, Syria and Lebanon now aim to restore stability, though border security operations and Hezbollah’s role in the region remain critical points of contention.