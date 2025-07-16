Syria Slams Israeli Airstrikes in Sweida as Deadly Clashes Rock the Region

Damascus: Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in the southern province of Sweida, calling them “a blatant act of aggression” as clashes between local Druze factions, Bedouin tribes, and interim government forces continue to escalate.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Sweida, Causing Civilian and Military Casualties

According to the statement released by Syrian authorities, Israeli warplanes launched multiple raids on Tuesday targeting security positions in and around Sweida city. The attack resulted in casualties among both Syrian interim government forces and civilians.

"This criminal act constitutes a grave violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law," the foreign ministry said, holding Israel fully accountable for the consequences of the strike.

Syrian Interim Government Vows to Defend Civilians, Especially Druze Community

In its response, the Syrian interim government reaffirmed its right to self-defense and committed to protecting all Syrians, particularly the Druze population in Sweida. The government blamed foreign interference for the recent violence and emphasized preserving national unity.

166 Killed in Sweida Clashes Since Sunday, Says Monitoring Group

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported at least 166 deaths since Sunday, including:

67 civilians (including two women and two children),

78 fighters from Syrian defense, internal security, and Bedouin tribes,

21 individuals allegedly executed by Syrian interim forces, including three women.

SOHR Alleges Human Rights Violations by Syrian Forces

The SOHR accused Syrian forces of multiple human rights abuses during the clashes. These include:

Public humiliation of Druze civilians,

Widespread looting and destruction of homes,

Arbitrary detentions,

Burning of villages in the Sweida countryside.

SOHR released video evidence showing systematic destruction and looting, raising alarm among international observers.

Despite a temporary ceasefire brokered by local elders earlier Tuesday, tension remains high. Many civilians were seen fleeing the city in long convoys toward rural areas, fearing renewed violence and arrests.

Disturbing footage circulated online showing Druze fighters humiliating and beating captured Syrian soldiers, stripping them of their clothes.

Violence Sparked by Bedouin-Druze Tensions

The violence reportedly began when a Druze youth was robbed and assaulted by armed Bedouins at a makeshift checkpoint. In retaliation, Druze fighters kidnapped several Bedouin individuals, triggering an intense wave of inter-communal violence that quickly escalated into urban conflict.