Syria Strikes Back: Ousted Assad Forces and Drug Traffickers Under Attack

Damascus: Syria’s interim Defence Ministry announced ongoing military operations targeting the remnants of the ousted Bashar al-Assad government and drug traffickers along the Syrian Lebanese border. This offensive aims to eliminate entrenched fighters linked to Hezbollah and combat illicit activities that threaten regional stability.

Syrian Military Targets Hezbollah Fighters and Drug Cartels

The Syrian military, using heavy weaponry and drones, launched attacks on militant positions in the village of Hawik in Homs province on Thursday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported casualties on both sides, with some combatants captured. The offensive, which stretches across several border villages and rugged areas, has led to at least one fatality.

Crackdown on Smuggling Routes and Illicit Activities

In Homs province, Syrian security forces have intensified operations to close smuggling routes for weapons and contraband, aiming to curb illegal activities that undermine both Syrian and Lebanese stability. Several individuals have been detained for suspected smuggling, and stockpiles of weapons and contraband have been seized.

Syrian Civil War: Impact of Bashar al-Assad’s Fall

On December 8, 2024, the regime of Bashar al-Assad fell after a ten-day offensive by rebel forces, which started with the seizure of Aleppo on November 30. Led by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), the coalition ended over 50 years of Assad family rule in Syria. Following the collapse of Damascus, Assad fled to Moscow. The offensive led to the release of prisoners held by the Assad regime and territorial gains for rebel forces.

Continued Regional Tensions and Clashes

Amid the upheaval, the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) continue to clash with Arab tribes in northeastern Syria, accusing the group of discrimination. Meanwhile, Turkey and its proxies continue to launch attacks on Kurdish forces. The instability has created a vacuum, allowing the self-proclaimed Islamic State to maintain a presence and launch attacks. Additionally, Israel has increased airstrikes on Iranian and Syrian military positions in Syria, particularly since Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023.

Syria Strikes Back: Ousted Assad Forces and Drug Traffickers Under Attack

Syria’s Fragile Future Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011, continues to see factionalized fighting as various groups vie for control. While the fall of Assad’s regime marks a major turning point, the future remains uncertain as multiple actors, including Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel, continue to influence the situation.