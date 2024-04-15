T-Seva Online Centers Invites Entrepreneurs to Expand Services Across Telangana

Telangana

T-Seva Centre invites applications from entrepreneurs for opening of T-Seva Online Centres in Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats across Telangana State.

Hyderabad: T-Seva Centre invites applications from entrepreneurs for opening of T-Seva Online Centres in Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats across Telangana State.

T-Seva Online Centres provide PAN Card Enrolment and correction, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Micro ATM Services, Bharat Bill Payments, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, Cash Deposits, Cash withdrawal, Insurance Services, Cash in services for more than 20 Companies, Skill Development Online Admission Services. T-Seva Centre Provide the Online Training to all the selected applicants and a Govt. of India training certificate will be issued & Services Login provided for Business.

T-Seva Online Centre is an Online Services Assistance Centre to facilitate e-Services / Online Services accessible to most People all over Telangana. Interested Entrepreneurs from all the Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats all over Telangana State may apply on our website: www.tsevacentre.com to start T-Seva Online Services in their respective areas.

For more information, call phone no. 8179955744 Last date to submit applications April 30

