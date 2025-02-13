Taapsee Pannu Performs Her Own Stunts in ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has stunned her fans and crew members by performing her own stunts in the upcoming action film Gandhari. The revelation came from writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, who shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film’s set.

Kanika praised Taapsee for flawlessly executing a tense action sequence that required her character to perform a precarious wall climb. Without using a body double or rehearsals—though proper safety precautions were taken—Taapsee scaled the wall “like a panther” in a single take. The crew erupted into applause as the shot was completed.

Kanika Dhillon’s Praise for Taapsee’s Agility and Performance

“It was quite impressive to watch. Taapsee has a certain litheness and agility that makes her the perfect casting choice for Gandhari,” said Kanika. “She’s going to surprise everyone with this kind of character, which she’s never played before.”

Fresh Talent and a Gripping Storyline in ‘Gandhari’

Kanika also highlighted the addition of actor Ishwak Singh to the cast, noting that his performance has brought fresh energy and depth to the story. The film, directed by Devashish Makhija, promises to deliver a captivating mix of mystery and high-powered action.

The plot follows Taapsee Pannu’s character, a fierce mom on a mission, set against a backdrop of intense personal stakes and relentless determination. “Gandhari” will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon’s Successful Collaboration

Gandhari marks the sixth collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon, who have previously worked together on successful films such as Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

This action drama is the second project under Kanika Dhillon’s banner Kathha Pictures, following the success of the mystery drama Do Patti. For this film, Dhillon has roped in renowned director Devashish Makhija, known for films like Bhonsle and Joram.

Taapsee’s Recent Work

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and others.