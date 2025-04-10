Tahawwur Rana Lands in India: 26/11 Mastermind to Face Trial After US Extradition

New Delhi: Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of India’s most wanted terrors accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, was extradited from the United States and landed in India on Thursday evening. The 64-year-old, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, was brought back on a special flight by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

US Supreme Court Cleared Extradition

Rana’s return follows the dismissal of his review plea by the US Supreme Court, which sought an emergency stay on his extradition to India. Following the legal clearance, a multi-agency team from India flew to the US to bring him back.

To Be Kept in High-Security Custody

According to sources, high-security cells at both Tihar Jail in Delhi and Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai have been prepared. However, he is currently expected to be lodged at Tihar Jail. The NIA has already obtained a court order to transfer his case proceedings from Mumbai to Delhi.

NIA to Arrest Rana After Arrival

Rana will be formally arrested by the NIA upon arrival. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, murder, waging war against the Government of India, forgery, and several offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

His Role in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Rana is accused of helping Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative David Headley by facilitating travel documents that enabled Headley to conduct reconnaissance of major locations in Mumbai ahead of the 2008 attacks. These attacks killed 164 people, including six Americans.

NIA’s Charge Sheet Reveals Key Evidence

In its charge sheet filed in December 2011, the NIA named Tahawwur Rana, David Headley, and six others for their involvement in the 26/11 attacks. The charge sheet contains testimony from 134 witnesses, 210 documents, and over 100 emails, including one from Headley’s wife who reportedly “congratulated” him and mentioned watching the entire attack unfold on TV.

Ongoing Investigation Expected to Intensify

With Rana now in India, the NIA is expected to intensify its investigation, particularly into the wider conspiracy behind the Mumbai attacks. His interrogation may shed new light on the international support network of LeT and Headley’s activities on Indian soil.