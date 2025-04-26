Tahawwur Rana Not Cooperating with Mumbai Police in 26/11 Terror Probe

Tahawwur Rana, one of the key conspirators in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is not cooperating with Indian investigating agencies, according to a statement by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Officials revealed that Rana has been giving evasive replies during an intense interrogation session in Delhi.

Rana, a former officer of the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, is being questioned in connection with the planning and coordination of the November 26, 2008 terror attacks, which killed over 166 people and injured hundreds.

The interrogation focuses on the three-year groundwork done by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in preparing for the attack. He is also being asked about his links to David Coleman Headley, who had earlier confessed to carrying out surveillance on key locations in Mumbai.

Names of Top Terror Operatives Resurface in Interrogation

During the questioning, Mumbai Police raised names heard in intercepted communications during the attack, including:

Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed

Sajjid Majid

Illyas Kashmiri

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

However, Rana has claimed inability to recall details, citing the 17-year gap since the attacks.

Tahawwur Rana Extradited From US, Now in Indian Custody

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States and flown to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Los Angeles on a special flight earlier this month.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and remanded to 18 days’ custody on April 11. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has now joined the investigation to strengthen the case.

Rana’s Interrogation Seen as Major Step in 26/11 Justice

Indian officials have described Rana’s extradition and arrest as a “critical milestone” in India’s ongoing efforts to bring all 26/11 perpetrators to justice. Authorities continue to probe his role in facilitating communications, logistics, and coordination with Pakistani terror outfits.