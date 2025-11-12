Taiwan Excellence Brings Three Award-Winning Innovations to India from LUFTQI, Vinxper and COTTAI

From smart air purification to intelligent décor and premium wine tech, global innovators foray into India, seeking strategic distribution partners.

Hyderabad: Continuing its legacy of introducing globally celebrated innovations to India, Taiwan Excellence (TE), an initiative of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), has unveiled three award-winning products from leading Taiwanese brands in the Indian market.

The innovations from LUFTQI, Vinxper, and COTTAI represent excellence across the lifestyle, food & beverage, and décor segments. Together, these brands reflect Taiwan’s design leadership and technological strength, bringing practical innovations with global standards to India.

As they expand their footprint, the brands are actively seeking strategic distribution partners to establish a stronger presence in the Indian market. Whether it’s health-focused air purification, sophisticated wine technology, or intelligent décor solutions, LUFTQI, Vinxper, and COTTAI cater to the aspirations of Indian consumers seeking smarter, sustainable, and premium living experiences.

India’s fast-evolving consumer landscape, with its growing demand for premium design, smart living solutions, and sustainable products, offers a strong platform for these Taiwanese brands to grow. Over the years, Taiwan Excellence has played a key role in introducing world-class innovations to India across sectors such as electronics, ICT, lifestyle, healthcare, and automation. The introduction of products by LUFTQI, Vinxper, and COTTAI further strengthens this vision, reflecting Taiwan’s enduring focus on quality and design, where technology elevates everyday living for modern Indian consumers.