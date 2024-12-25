Take action or face consequences: Karnataka BJP chief on egg attack on party MLA Munirathna

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday asked the Congress government in the state to take action into the egg attack on party MLA N. Munirathna Naidu or face consequences.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “If strict action is not taken against the criminals who attacked Munirathna and if attempts are made to cover up the issue, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should be prepared to face the appropriate response. This is a warning I wish to convey.”

“In the Congress government, a situation has arisen where there is no protection for people’s representatives. Goons are targeting BJP MLAs and attacking them. The case of the attack on MLC C. T. Ravi at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi was taken lightly by the government, encouraging Congress-backed goons to attack our MLA Munirathna today,” Vijayendra said.

This incident is extremely disgraceful and condemnable, he underlined.

“If even public representatives, who are supposed to ensure the protection of the people, are not safe, it raises serious concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens. It seems Congress is steering the state towards a lawless and anarchic condition,” he slammed.

“Whatever accusations may exist against MLA Munirathna, they should be addressed within the framework of justice. However, the emergence of a situation where an elected MLA is plotted against and attacked in broad daylight is a deeply concerning development,” Vijayendra said.

An egg was hurled at BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, after which he blamed Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar for the incident.

The incident occurred when Munirathna along with a large number of supporters arrived in Laxmidevinagar of RR Nagar Constituency to attend an event on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sources said that stones were pelted at his vehicle. Presently, Munirathna is being treated at the hospital.

Speaking to media persons, Munirathna said: “Deputy CM Shivakumar and his brother and former Congress MP D. K. Suresh attacked me, as they want to make local Congress leader Kusuma Hanumantarayappa the MLA in my constituency.”

“This is an acid attack on me. The attackers filled acid inside the egg and attacked me,” MLA Munirathna stated.

Munirathna, who was jailed in connection with the alleged rape and honey-trapping case and lodged at the Central Prison in Bengaluru, was released on bail after a month.

Suresh alleged that Munirathna was trying to infect his adversaries with HIV and that the government should investigate the matter.