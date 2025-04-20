Talk of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray Making Peace Grows, Eknath Shinde Reacts Angrily

New Delhi: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have hinted at a possible reconciliation, setting the stage for a major shake-up in state politics. Both leaders, in separate statements, expressed a willingness to set aside their differences for the larger interest of Maharashtra and the Marathi community.

Raj Thackeray: “Conflicts Between Us Are Insignificant Compared to Maharashtra’s Issues”

Raj Thackeray, during a podcast conversation with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, openly said, “When major issues arise, the disputes and quarrels between us are small. For Maharashtra and the Marathi people, the conflicts between us are insignificant.” His words signaled a possible thaw in the strained relations between the two prominent Thackeray families.

Uddhav Thackeray Responds Positively to Reunification Talks

In a quick response, Uddhav Thackeray echoed Raj’s sentiment, stating, “I am also ready to set aside the small quarrels and come together in the interest of the Marathi community.” The mutual warmth has stirred excitement within the political circles of Maharashtra, sparking speculations about a Thackeray alliance revival.

Eknath Shinde Avoids Question, Appears Irritated

However, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to align with the BJP, did not respond warmly. When asked about the reunion rumors during a visit to his native village in Satara, Shinde grew visibly irritated, brushed away the reporter’s microphone, and insisted that the media focus on development-related work.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Reconciliation

In contrast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a more conciliatory tone. “If the two come together, we will be happy about it. When people resolve their differences, it’s always a good thing,” Fadnavis said while reacting to the news.

National Education Policy Sparks Joint Opposition from Thackerays

The possible reunion talk comes amid a joint stance by both Thackerays against the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Maharashtra. The BJP-led government has made Hindi a compulsory third language from Classes 1 to 5, a move that both Uddhav and Raj criticized for undermining the Marathi language and identity.

Political Implications of a Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Alliance

If the cousins come together, it could significantly impact the Maharashtra political landscape ahead of the upcoming elections. The Thackeray name continues to command deep-rooted loyalty among Marathi voters, and a unified front could be a formidable challenge to the ruling Mahayuti alliance.