Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Sidharth Malhotra in Upcoming Folk Thriller ‘Vvan’

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the much-anticipated folk thriller Vvan, which is slated for a 2026 theatrical release. The film, rich in Indian mythology and mysticism, promises a visually immersive experience rooted in folklore and supernatural elements.

A Haunting Teaser Introduces Tamannaah’s Character

The announcement was made via Balaji Motion Pictures’ official Instagram handle, where a chilling teaser was unveiled. In the teaser, Tamannaah is seen walking barefoot into a shadowy forest, torch in hand, stepping onto something sharp but remaining undeterred. The clip hints at the film’s eerie tone and mystical setting, stirring excitement among fans.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Unveils ‘Housefull 5’ Teaser: A Killer Comedy with a Murder Mystery Twist

“Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, Vvan – Force of the Forest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore,” reads the post. “Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative.”

Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team Behind Vvan

Joining Tamannaah is actor Sidharth Malhotra, who headlines the cast. The film is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF). Known for unique and bold storytelling, the production houses aim to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.

Tamannaah’s Recent Work and Upcoming Projects

Tamannaah’s recent release, Odela 2, a Telugu supernatural thriller directed by Ashok Teja, has garnered attention. In the film, she stars alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha, portraying a narrative that continues the story from Odela Railway Station (2022). The film revolves around Odela Mallanna Swamy, a divine protector of the village, and showcases the fight against evil forces.

Sidharth Malhotra to Star in Romantic Comedy Param Sundari

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is also set to appear in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy scheduled for release on July 25. Described as a cultural cross-over love story, the film tells the tale of a “North ka munda” and a “South ki sundari,” promising laughs, chaos, and heartwarming moments.