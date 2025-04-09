Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Public Scrutiny Amid Break-Up Rumours with Vijay Varma

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is gearing up for her role in the upcoming film Odela 2, recently addressed the constant public scrutiny that actors face—both in their personal and professional lives. Amid ongoing rumours about her break-up with actor Vijay Varma, Tamannaah shared her perspective on how public opinion plays a role in the life of a celebrity.

“Actors Involuntarily Sign Up for Public Scrutiny”

Speaking to IANS, Tamannaah expressed that once someone becomes an actor, scrutiny is inevitable. “When you become an actor, you have agreed to scrutiny of your career and your personal life,” she said. The actress added that she does not take any of the chatter personally and prefers to present her views as honestly as possible.

“People Will Always Have an Opinion”

Tamannaah believes that public opinion is natural and to be expected. “It’s their opinion, and we respect that,” she said. However, she emphasized that she stays focused on her work and does not let public judgment affect her craft.

Evolving With Time and Staying Creative

On how actors adapt with time, she shared, “The formats are going to change, technology is going to evolve… but an artiste’s job is to make you feel something, and I’ll try to do that in every format or genre I work in.” Tamannaah highlighted that the creative journey of an actor involves constant learning and transformation.

Tamannaah on ‘Odela 2’ and Her Role as Shivashakti

In Odela 2, Tamannaah plays the powerful role of Shivashakti. The film is a sequel to the 2022 Telugu crime-thriller Odela Railway Station. The actress said she was proud to embody such a strong character in a story that blends mythology, crime, and mystery.

“Glamour in a Woman Should Be Celebrated”

In a previous event, Tamannaah addressed the common tag “Milky Beauty” associated with her. She questioned the stereotype and praised the director of Odela 2 for casting her beyond labels. “Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated… we women must celebrate ourselves, then we can expect others to celebrate us,” she said, highlighting the evolving image of women in Indian cinema.

Tamannaah Continues to Shine Across Industries

With over a decade in the film industry and notable roles across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, Tamannaah remains one of the most prominent and versatile actresses in India. Her fans eagerly await the release of Odela 2, set to hit theatres on April 17.