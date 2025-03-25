Tamil Nadu Braces for Rising Temperatures as Summer Intensifies: Met Office Issues Alert

Chennai: With summer officially setting in, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a forecast predicting a steady rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu starting Tuesday.

Residents are advised to prepare for hotter days ahead, as daytime temperatures are expected to climb by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state.

Weather Outlook: Hotter Days Ahead

Dry weather conditions will dominate most of Tamil Nadu, except for certain districts along the Western Ghats, which may experience light to moderate rainfall until Wednesday due to a north-south trough and wind discontinuity.

However, meteorologists predict a complete return to dry weather by March 27, leading to an intensified summer heatwave across the state.

Temperature Increase: Regions Most Affected

According to RMC officials, the rise in temperature will be particularly noticeable in interior districts as minor weather systems weaken. The dry conditions will become more pronounced, leading to a significant increase in heat levels. Key regions expected to experience a 2 to 3-degree Celsius rise in maximum temperatures include:

Northern Coastal Districts : Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur

: Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur Interior Districts: Karur, Erode, and Salem

Experts suggest that daytime temperatures in some parts of Tamil Nadu will hover between 38-39 degrees Celsius, closely resembling previous years’ peak summer temperatures.

The Role of La Nina in Early Summer Heat

Meteorologists attribute this early onset of extreme heat to the La Nina effect, which delayed the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon, leading to a weaker winter season. The combination of reduced cloud cover, diminished sea moisture levels, and continuous dry winds has contributed to the rising temperatures across both coastal and interior regions.

Impact of Rising Temperatures on Tamil Nadu

Increased Daytime Heat: The coming days will see daytime temperatures climb 1 to 2 degrees above normal in several districts. Uncomfortable Weather Conditions: Elevated humidity levels and rising night temperatures (by 2 to 3 degrees above normal) may lead to discomfort for residents, especially between March 25-28. Risk of Heat-Related Illnesses: Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and related health issues, making it essential for people to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours.

Recent Rainfall: A Brief Respite Before the Heatwave

Despite the rising temperatures, some parts of Tamil Nadu have witnessed rainfall over the past few days, providing temporary relief. On Monday, isolated showers were recorded in several locations:

Villupuram : 5 cm of rainfall

: 5 cm of rainfall Adiramapattinam (Thanjavur district) : Light showers

: Light showers Vellore: Recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37.6 degrees Celsius

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has received 46.2 mm of rainfall this March, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month. This has made it one of the wettest March months in recent history. However, with the weakening of the weather system, experts warn that summer is expected to tighten its grip across the state.

Chennai Weather Forecast: Rising Temperatures Until Wednesday

Chennai is expected to see above-normal temperatures between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius until March 27. The coastal city, like other parts of Tamil Nadu, will continue experiencing easterly and northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere, further intensifying the temperature rise.

Precautionary Measures: Staying Safe During the Heatwave

As Tamil Nadu gears up for a hotter summer, authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves from extreme temperatures. The following measures are recommended: