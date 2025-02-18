Tamil Nadu Budget 2025 to Be Presented on March 14: Key Updates and Expectations

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu is set to present the state’s budget on March 14 in the Legislative Assembly, Speaker M. Appavu confirmed on Tuesday. The much-anticipated budget will be a key highlight of the upcoming assembly session, with expectations of significant policy changes and surprise announcements.

Supplementary Budget to Be Presented on March 21

In addition to the state budget, a supplementary budget for the current financial year will be presented on March 21, as per Speaker Appavu’s announcement. The supplementary budget is expected to address any unforeseen financial needs and provide additional allocations for ongoing projects.

Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) Scheme Under Focus

One of the key highlights of this year’s budget is expected to be an update on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted that more beneficiaries could be added to the scheme in the coming months. This has raised public expectations for a significant expansion of the program, which aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women in Tamil Nadu.

Budget Session Expected to Be Contentious

The budget session is expected to be highly contentious due to the current political climate. The ruling DMK-led alliance is likely to criticize the BJP-led Union government over delayed fund allocations to Tamil Nadu. Another potential point of contention will be the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has linked to funding under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The DMK government is expected to voice strong opposition to these developments.

Law and Order Issues Likely to Be Key Opposition Talking Points

The opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK and BJP, are expected to focus heavily on Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation. With rising concerns over crimes against women and children, including sexual offenses, these issues are likely to dominate the opposition’s speeches and discussions during the budget session.

V.C. Chandhirakumar’s Entry Strengthens DMK in Legislative Assembly

The DMK’s legislative strength will also see a boost with the entry of V.C. Chandhirakumar, who won the February 5 bye-election for the Erode East constituency by a landslide margin of 90,629 votes. Chandhirakumar officially took oath as an MLA on February 10, further solidifying the DMK’s position in the Assembly.

High Political Stakes and Key Policy Matters Ahead

With several important political and policy matters on the agenda, including the state’s financial health, welfare schemes, law and order, and national policy concerns, the upcoming Tamil Nadu Budget Session is expected to be a heated and closely watched affair.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tamil Nadu’s budget and the unfolding political developments in the state.