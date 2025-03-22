Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Hosts Joint Action Committee (JAC) Meeting to Oppose Delimitation Exercise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hosted the first-ever Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation at the state’s capital. The meeting was attended by leaders from Kerala, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, and other states, highlighting the growing concern over the proposed delimitation exercise.

The leaders strongly opposed the delimitation based solely on population, proposing a 25-year freeze to protect the interests of states that have successfully controlled their population growth.

Key Participants at the Meeting Include CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann



The JAC meeting saw the participation of various political figures, including Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Bhagwant Singh Mann (Punjab), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Other prominent attendees included KT Rama Rao from BRS, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma from BJD, and K Sudhakar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President. The meeting also underscored Tamil Nadu’s commitment to multilingualism, with translation services provided in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Odia.

Delimitation Freeze Proposal: Protecting Federalism and Fair Representation



At the meeting, DMK MP Kanimozhi read out the resolution calling for a freeze on the delimitation exercise for the next 25 years. The proposed resolution emphasized the importance of federalism, fair representation, and cultural identity.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin addressed the gathering, stressing the need to protect India’s democratic values and the autonomy of states. He criticized the central government’s actions, stating that states with controlled populations would be penalized under the current delimitation process.

States with Stable Population Growth at Risk of Losing Political Representation



CM Stalin pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled their population growth, are at risk of losing political representation in Parliament.

He argued that the BJP-led central government’s actions would diminish representation for states with stable populations while disproportionately benefiting states with higher growth rates. Leaders from various states expressed their concerns over the central government’s unilateral approach to the delimitation process.

Unity Across States to Safeguard Federalism and Social Justice



During the meeting, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP government for pushing ahead with the delimitation process without proper consultations. He highlighted the adverse effects this would have on southern states, which have managed to stabilize their population growth.

Vijayan emphasized that states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and others must unite to resist these policies and protect their rightful representation in Parliament.

BJP Responds: Tamil Nadu Opposition Claims the Meet Is a Diversion Tactic



The BJP in Tamil Nadu, led by Annamalai, condemned the JAC meeting, calling it a diversion tactic. Annamalai argued that Chief Minister Stalin had neglected to address Tamil Nadu’s local issues, instead inviting leaders from other states to discuss an artificial issue. He also reiterated that the central government had clarified that the delimitation process would not be based on population but on a pro-rata basis.

The Growing Call for a Fair Delimitation Process



As the meeting concluded, MK Stalin and the participating leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a fair and just delimitation process.

The formation of the Joint Action Committee signals the beginning of a coordinated resistance by southern states, aiming to protect their political representation and uphold the federal spirit of India’s democracy.