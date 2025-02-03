Tamil Nadu: Governor R.N. Ravi’s to reach Delhi today amid, Case in Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is scheduled to travel to New Delhi today for a three-day visit, which has sparked widespread speculation due to the ongoing tensions between him and the state government.

Ravi’s visit comes at a time when a legal case is pending in the Supreme Court seeking his removal, and several contentious issues are at the forefront of the political standoff.

Ravi’s Visit and Its Implications

Governor Ravi’s sudden departure for Delhi has raised questions about its purpose, with sources suggesting that the visit is intended to address the political and legal challenges he currently faces.

During his stay in the capital, Ravi is expected to meet with key Union leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss the ongoing disputes between him and the Tamil Nadu government.

Sources from Raj Bhavan have confirmed that the visit will likely involve discussions on several critical issues, including the Governor’s controversial walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

This walkout occurred during the session when the Tamil Nadu Assembly decided not to sing the National Anthem, a move that Ravi argued went against the Assembly’s constitutional responsibility.

Legal Case Seeking Governor Ravi’s Removal

Another significant aspect of Ravi’s visit to Delhi is his legal battle. A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking his immediate removal from office. The petition, filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin, alleges political interference and constitutional overreach on Ravi’s part.

The case is set for hearing on February 5, 2025, and Ravi’s visit to Delhi is believed to be partly focused on seeking legal advice and consulting with experts about the pending case.

The petition seeks the recall of Ravi due to his actions that are perceived as crossing constitutional boundaries, exacerbating the political tension between the Governor and the ruling Tamil Nadu government.

As this case progresses, Ravi’s legal counsel will likely play a crucial role in determining his future in the office.

The Controversial Walkout and Other Disputes

Ravi’s walkout from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on January 6, 2025, has become one of the focal points of his strained relationship with the state government. This protest came after the Assembly decided to forgo the singing of the National Anthem, instead opting for the state song.

Governor Ravi has previously emphasized the importance of the National Anthem, arguing that it is a constitutional obligation for the Assembly to sing it.

This walkout is not the first time Ravi has clashed with the Tamil Nadu government. A similar incident occurred in February 2024 when he walked out of the Assembly on the first day of the session.

Another notable incident took place in January 2023, when Ravi skipped a paragraph in his speech that referred to prominent political figures and the “Dravidian Model of Governance,” which was a point of contention with the state government.

Dispute Over University Appointments

In addition to his walkouts, one of the other significant issues at the heart of the Governor’s confrontation with the Tamil Nadu government is the matter of university vice-chancellors’ appointments.

Ravi has consistently called for a more transparent and merit-based selection process for university vice-chancellors, which has put him at odds with the state government, which believes that the current process is sufficient.

The ongoing dispute over this issue is expected to be one of the key topics of discussion during Ravi’s meetings in Delhi. The Governor’s insistence on a more rigorous appointment process has fueled further tensions between his office and the Tamil Nadu government.

Speculation Over Governor’s Future

Ravi’s visit to Delhi has also sparked speculation about his future as Governor. His term officially ended in July of the previous year, and although the usual practice is for Governors to have their tenures extended, no such extension has been granted to Ravi yet.

It is believed that his trip to Delhi could be aimed at securing a tenure extension or gaining clarification on his future role as Governor.

Given the ongoing legal case and the persistent tensions with the state government, the outcome of Ravi’s discussions in Delhi could play a decisive role in shaping his future as Tamil Nadu’s Governor.