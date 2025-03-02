Tamil Nadu NEET Student Dies by Suicide: Rising Concerns Over Exam Pressure

Villupuram: A tragic incident has once again brought attention to the immense pressure faced by students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in India.

A 19-year-old student from Tindivanam, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, allegedly died by suicide, fearing failure in the upcoming NEET 2025 exam.

Tragic Loss of a Promising Student

The deceased, identified as Indhu, hailed from Thadapuram village near Tindivanam. She had completed her Class 12 from a government higher secondary school with commendable marks and had been striving to secure admission to a medical college. Despite scoring 350 marks in her first attempt at NEET last year, she did not qualify and was determined to succeed in 2025.

She had enrolled in a reputed NEET coaching center in Puducherry and had recently submitted her application with an OBC certificate, hoping to improve her chances of securing a medical seat.

On March 1, 2025, while her parents and brother were away working in the fields, Indhu was found hanging in her home. When her family returned in the evening, they discovered the tragic scene and immediately alerted the local Velimedu Pettai police station.

Police officials arrived at the scene around 11 p.m., retrieved the body, and sent it to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to her death.

NEET-Related Suicides: A Disturbing Trend

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated case. Over the years, numerous students across Tamil Nadu have succumbed to exam-related stress. In October 2024, another 19-year-old aspirant, S. Punitha from Keelmugam village in Edappadi Taluk, Salem district, also died by suicide after failing to secure a medical seat despite two years of rigorous NEET coaching.

Punitha had even attended counseling for paramedical courses but was unable to secure a seat under the government quota, leading to immense distress. Such repeated incidents highlight the extreme pressure and fear instilled in young students aspiring to join medical institutions.

Tamil Nadu’s Ongoing Opposition to NEET

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that it disproportionately affects economically disadvantaged and Tamil-medium students. The exam, which is mandatory for medical admissions in India, is seen as favoring students from privileged backgrounds who can afford expensive private coaching.

In June 2024, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking exemption from NEET, following allegations of a question paper leak in NEET-UG 2024 and the postponement of NEET-PG 2024 due to administrative issues. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have been vocal about abolishing the exam, citing that it leads to inequality and added stress among students.

An editorial published on May 15, 2024, in Murasoli, the official newspaper of the DMK, claimed that 119 NEET aspirants had died by suicide over the past eight years. The editorial emphasized that scrapping NEET is the only solution to prevent student suicides and curb widespread malpractices associated with the examination process.

Mental Health Concerns and Need for Support Systems

The alarming rise in student suicides due to academic pressure has sparked widespread concern among educationists, mental health professionals, and policymakers. Experts stress the need for a robust mental health support system for students preparing for competitive exams.

Parents, teachers, and institutions must work collectively to provide guidance and emotional support to students grappling with stress and anxiety. Initiatives such as career counseling, psychological support programs, and relaxation techniques should be integrated into the education system to help students cope with examination pressure.