Tamil Nadu ready to fight language war if Centre imposes Hindi: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday asserted that the state will resist any attempt by the Union government to impose Hindi. He declared that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is prepared to wage a “language war” if necessary.

Speaking at ABP Network’s Southern Rising Summit 2025 in Chennai, Stalin said the conclave comes at a time when “centralisation of power is increasing in India” and warned against the erosion of states’ rights.

“If Hindi is forced upon us, Tamil Nadu is ready for a language war,” he said, reiterating the state’s long-standing opposition to Hindi imposition.

“We have always protected our language, our state rights, democracy, and now the voting rights of the people,” he added.

Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of weakening federalism by economically penalising states that perform well and politically targeting regional governments.

“The BJP is trying to make economically strong states politically weak, and politically strong states economically weak,” he said in Tamil, adding that Tamil Nadu has been suffering due to “unfair sharing of tax revenues, delays or blocking of funds, centrally imposed schemes, the New Education Policy and now the proposed delimitation exercise”.

Expanding on his political philosophy, Stalin drew a parallel between computer science and Dravidian politics.

“An algorithm is a set of clear steps used to solve a problem or reach a result. In computers, it tells the machine exactly what to do,” he said, adding, “Tamil Nadu’s politics also follows a clear and consistent method; this is what we call the Dravidian algorithm.”

He explained that this “algorithm” has been shaped over the past 100 years by social justice, cultural pride and political reforms.

“It guides the people of Tamil Nadu when they take crucial political decisions. One such decision is that the Tamil people will never submit to the dominance of the Union government,” he said.

The Deputy CM emphasised that the DMK will remain a strong voice for federalism and equity. “We will always fight to protect language, the rights of states, democracy and now the people’s right to vote,” he said.

The third edition of ABP Network’s flagship Southern Rising Summit is being held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai with the theme “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration”.

The summit explores the expanding political, economic and cultural influence of South India within the national framework.

Alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin, the speaker lineup includes Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, former BJP state president K. Annamalai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and actor Malavika Mohanan.

The event also features cultural performances and inspiring stories. Veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will perform, while comedian Shraddha Jain (popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha) will take the stage.