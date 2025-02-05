Tamil Superstar Vijay to Strengthen Grassroots Network of TVK Party

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay has directed the functionaries of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to expedite the appointment of office bearers as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

Focus on Building a Strong Organizational Structure

Vijay has instructed the district secretaries of TVK to finalize a comprehensive list of functionaries across all 95 party districts. This initiative aims to establish a robust organizational framework for the party. A senior TVK leader confirmed that the deadline for submitting this list is by the end of February 2025.

Appointments at Multiple Levels

The list will include key appointments at various levels, including town secretaries, union secretaries, block-level functionaries, and ward-level leaders. This approach will ensure a systematic and organized expansion of the party’s base.

Transparency and Accessibility

In line with promoting transparency, district functionaries have been directed to upload the finalized list of office bearers on TVK’s official website. According to a senior functionary, “This will allow the leadership to monitor the organizational structure and make informed decisions.”

Priority Given to District-Level Appointments

Vijay has emphasized the immediate finalization of district-level office bearers, while grassroots-level functionaries must be confirmed and uploaded by the end of this month. This organizational setup is essential for TVK’s future political journey.

TVK’s Focus on 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Launched in February 2024, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to focus on building its grassroots network instead of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is targeting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, aiming for a strong political debut.

Vijay’s Growing Influence in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay’s political journey is gaining momentum, especially after the massive success of his public rally at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram district on October 27, 2024, where over 300,000 people attended.

His entrance into politics marks a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political dynamics, especially as he becomes the first major Tamil film star to venture into politics on such a large scale since the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), the actor-turned-Chief Minister and founder of AIADMK.

With his growing influence, Vijay’s political trajectory is expected to change Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the years to come.