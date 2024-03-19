South India
Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest from Chennai South LS constituency
Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has resigned as Telengana Governor, as well as Lt Governor of Puducherry, is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Chennai South constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP sources said on Monday.
Chennai: Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has resigned as Telengana Governor, as well as Lt Governor of Puducherry, is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Chennai South constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP sources said on Monday.
Soundararajan is a former president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and she is believed to have a good connection with the party cadres and RSS workers.
She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, a former Member of Parliament.
Soundararajan’s uncle, late H. Vasanthakumar, was a Congress MP from Kanniyakumari constituency.