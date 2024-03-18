Telangana

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Guv and Puducherry L-G

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Guv and Puducherry L-G
Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Telangana Guv and Puducherry L-G

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post.

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Telangana Governor Conveys Republic Day Greetings to the People
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Telangana Governor Conducts Pooja to Commemorate Ram Temple Inauguration
Telangana Governor Extends New Year Greetings to the People

She is likely to contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on the BJP ticket.

“The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon’ble President of India,” reads a communique from Raj Bhavan.

Tamilisai, the former president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, had taken over as the first woman Governor of Telangana in 2019.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button