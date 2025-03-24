Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Severe Chest Pain During DPL Match

Former Bangladesh Captain Experiences Chest Pain Midway Through DPL Game

Former Bangladesh captain, Tamim Iqbal, has been hospitalized after experiencing severe chest pain during a match in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL). The incident occurred while he was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club.

Tamim, the left-handed opener, complained of chest pain on the field, prompting immediate medical attention. He was then rushed to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital in Savar for further examination.

Initial Medical Assessments and Heart Attack Confirmation

A helicopter was initially arranged to transport Tamim to the hospital, but due to unforeseen circumstances, he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar. Instead, he was rushed to Fazilatunnesa Hospital on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), explained the situation: “He underwent initial checks at a local hospital, where mild heart issues were suspected. Efforts were made to transport him to Dhaka, but on the way to the helipad, he experienced severe chest pain and had to be rushed back. Medical reports later confirmed it was a massive heart attack.”

Impact on BCB’s Scheduled Meetings

Tamim’s health scare has also led to the postponement of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) scheduled directors’ meeting, which was set to take place on Monday. Several BCB officials, including Akram Khan, are en route to visit the cricketer in the hospital.

Quick Action by Team Physio and Support from Fans

Mohammedan Sporting Club’s team physio, Enamul Haque, recalled the moment Tamim began feeling discomfort on the field: “Everything seemed normal in the morning when we arrived at the ground. But after taking the field, he suddenly complained of chest pain. We acted quickly and took him straight to the hospital.”

Former cricketer Athar Ali Khan shared a message on X, urging fans to pray for Tamim’s speedy recovery: “Prayers for Tamim Iqbal & requesting everyone to pray for his quick recovery. May ALLAH Taala give him strength & courage to make a full recovery as soon as possible. Aameen.”