Tank Bund Turns into Protest Ground as Hyderabad Marches for Waqf Rights

Hyderabad: In what is being called the largest protest in the city so far, thousands of people took to the streets of Hyderabad on Sunday to demonstrate against the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory.”

Protesters Demand Repeal of Waqf Act

Organised by the Congress party, the “Waqf Bachao March” saw participation from women, youth, and students. Protesters demanded that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre withdraw the Waqf Amendment Act, accusing it of targeting Muslim community rights.

March From Nizam College to Ambedkar Statue

The march began at Nizam College Grounds and concluded at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, a symbolic location in the heart of the city. Protesters carried national flags, black flags, and placards with slogans such as:

“Save Waqf, Save Nation”

“Our Waqf, Our Right”

“We Reject Waqf Act”

“Repeal Waqf Act”

Opposition Leaders Lead the Rally

Key Congress leaders, including MP Imran Masood, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and other Muslim Congress leaders addressed the crowd. Protesters shouted slogans like:

“We Want Justice”

“Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi”

“Inquilab Zindabad”

“Hindustan Zindabad”

Peaceful Rally Amid Tight Security

The rally passed through major junctions like Basheerbagh and Liberty, with heavy police deployment ensuring that the protest remained peaceful and orderly.

Wider Opposition to Waqf Amendment Builds

The protest follows a series of demonstrations across the city, including post-Friday prayer protests. Earlier, Imran Masood addressed a gathering organised by the All India Milli Council Telangana and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), presided over by Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani.

Further protests are scheduled, including a public meeting at Darussalam on April 19, hosted by AIMPLB and AIMIM. Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and AIMIM president, confirmed that several MPs involved in the Parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill have been invited to speak.