Tanker accident kills five in Kasara Ghat: Deceased driver booked

Thane: A case was registered against the deceased driver of the milk tanker that fell into a gorge in Kasara Ghat section, killing five persons, a Thane rural police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 3pm on Sunday after the speeding tanker rammed into an iron barrier and fell into the 200 feet deep gorge, the official said. “An FIR has been registered against the tanker driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act,” said Shahapur SDPO Milind Shinde.



The persons who lost their lives and the four injured had taken a lift in the tanker to reach Mumbai, the official said. The injured, including a 5-year-old boy, are admitted in a hospital in Goti, he said.