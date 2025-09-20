Tanveer Shines in U-14 Boys Final at Hyderabad District School Games

Hyderabad: The 69th S.G.F. Inter-School Hyderabad District School Games Federation witnessed an exciting U-14 Boys 28kg final at the GHMC Sports Complex, Shaikpet.

In Bout No. 2 of the final, Md Tanveer of Jubilee Star High School emerged victorious, defeating K. Pruthivi Raj of Secret Heart High School with a score of 3-1.

Earlier in the semifinal, Tanveer showcased remarkable skill by edging past Jveen Mana Singh in a close fight, winning 3-2. In another semifinal, G. Goutham defeated K. Rithi Raj 3-1 to secure his place.

Md Tanveer’s consistent performance stood out, marking him as one of the top young talents in the 28kg category.