Sports

Tanveer Shines in U-14 Boys Final at Hyderabad District School Games

Earlier in the semifinal, Tanveer showcased remarkable skill by edging past Jveen Mana Singh in a close fight, winning 3-2. In another semifinal, G. Goutham defeated K. Rithi Raj 3-1 to secure his place.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir20 September 2025 - 20:17
Tanveer Shines in U-14 Boys Final at Hyderabad District School Games
Tanveer Shines in U-14 Boys Final at Hyderabad District School Games

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The 69th S.G.F. Inter-School Hyderabad District School Games Federation witnessed an exciting U-14 Boys 28kg final at the GHMC Sports Complex, Shaikpet.

In Bout No. 2 of the final, Md Tanveer of Jubilee Star High School emerged victorious, defeating K. Pruthivi Raj of Secret Heart High School with a score of 3-1.

Earlier in the semifinal, Tanveer showcased remarkable skill by edging past Jveen Mana Singh in a close fight, winning 3-2. In another semifinal, G. Goutham defeated K. Rithi Raj 3-1 to secure his place.

Md Tanveer’s consistent performance stood out, marking him as one of the top young talents in the 28kg category.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir20 September 2025 - 20:17
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button